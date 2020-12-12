MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade Corrections sergeant has been charged with one count of cocaine trafficking, which is a first-degree felony.
Bond for Travis Thompson has been set at $25,000 with a requirement of house arrest.
According to court records, Thompson made contact with an undercover police officer. Thompson, authorities said, agreed to accept a cash payment of $3,000 and an amount of cocaine with the intention of bringing the cocaine into the Dade Correctional Institution premises.
Authorities said Thompson was taken into custody upon taking possession of the cocaine and cash.
“Bringing drugs into a prison is like lighting a match near an open container of gasoline, dangerous and foolish,” noted State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.
“Drugged inmates can be totally unpredictable and potentially violent as they relate to other inmates and to guards, placing everyone in danger. I commend the Miami-Dade Police Department and the investigators and prosecutors of our Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office for aggressively pursuing this investigation.”
