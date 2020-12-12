MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said a couple of good Samaritans jumped into action early Saturday morning, pulling one person out of a burning vehicle in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Unfortunately, another person could not be saved due to the intense fire.

Investigators said a white 2018 Porsche coupe was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Northeast 3rd Avenue when the driver lost control near Northeast 6th Street, struck a concrete light pole, a parked vehicle, before bursting into flames.

Police said a witness ran to the fully engulfed vehicle, where he and an unknown witness, who left prior to police arrival, were able to remove one of the occupants of the burning Porsche.

The good Samaritan told police they were unable to pull the other occupant from the vehicle because of the intense flames.

Arriving Fort Lauderdale firefighters put out the flames and pronounced the other occupant dead at the scene.

The person who was helped by the good Samaritans was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Russell Brown at 954-828-5754.