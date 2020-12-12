MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – State officials said the pandemic is likely driving the higher volume of applications as Floridians are on pace to break a record for the number of applications for concealed weapons licenses this year.
Officials also said this week that license applications typically go up in an election year.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is on pace to process 305,043 new applications and 143,749 renewal applications in 2020, according to Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
The agency is currently processing approximately 10,000 applications for concealed weapons licenses per week.
By comparison, there were 202,698 new concealed weapons license applications last year and 188,900 new applications two years ago.
