MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 10,577 new coronavirus infections and 72 additional deaths in the state.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,116,973.
Total deaths increased to 20,049.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.91%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.14%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,059 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths.
The death toll is now 3,965.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 255,462.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.17% while the 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 8.88%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 917 new cases and 2 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,730.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 119,429 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.86% while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.52%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 27 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,797 cases and 28 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 9.96%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 9.18%.
