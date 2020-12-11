Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A service dog, along with its owner’s vehicle was stolen on Friday afternoon in Davie.
The nine-year-old bullmastiff mix named Odin was taken from a Chevron gas station at 3100 West Davie Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.
If you’ve seen Odin or the blue, 2013 F-150 STX double cabin, that was stolen, call police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
More from CBSMiami.com
Miami To Enforce Citywide Curfew Starting This Weekend
Police Arrest Three Men Accused In South Florida Home Burglaries; Trio Said To Belong To International Burglary Ring
Emotional Homecoming For Florida Man Who Spent Over 3 Decades In Prison For Selling Marijuana
You must log in to post a comment.