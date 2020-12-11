  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Stolen Service Dog

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A service dog, along with its owner’s vehicle was stolen on Friday afternoon in Davie.

The nine-year-old bullmastiff mix named Odin was taken from a Chevron gas station at 3100 West Davie Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.

If you’ve seen Odin or the blue, 2013 F-150 STX double cabin, that was stolen, call police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

