MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rapper Lil Wayne pled guilty Friday in Miami federal court to illegally carrying a loaded handgun while traveling to South Florida on a private plane last Christmas season.

On December 23, 2019, an anonymous tip led officers to Opa Locka Executive Airport where Lil Wayne, 38, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, had arrived from California.

Lil Wayne told officers that he had a gun in his bag. After securing a search warrant, officers looked in the bag containing Wayne’s personal items and found a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

Records show that the bag also contained personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone.

Authorities said that prior to that date, Wayne had been convicted of a felony, which made possession of the gun illegal.

Wayne’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 28, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Wayne faces up to 10 years in federal prison.