MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Opa-locka Police Department held its first-ever ‘Shop With A Cop Day’ on Friday at a local Walmart, where 12 children received $75 gift cards.

The children got right into it, shopping for themselves and family members, making the holidays brighter.

Lieutenant Nikeya Jenkins said, “We basically collected money from the officers. They all donated and we have a couple of anonymous donors.”

The students, from three schools located in the area, were selected by the schools for good behavior, attendance, grade point average, and had no suspensions.

“I believe it is absolutely awesome. A blessing during this time. Very grateful. He is really happy. Are you happy? Yes!” says Yusaeka Sampson.

The purpose of this event is to break down barriers between the police and Opa-locka families, especially young kids.

Those children are learning those police officers are people, too and that behind that badge is a heart.

“We just want to tell the children there is a face behind that law enforcement badge,” Jenkins said.

It was a great holiday experience for Opa-locka children and the cops that took them shopping.