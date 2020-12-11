MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was not as cold across South Florida early Friday morning with temperatures mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few inland areas were cooler with low 50s.
That was 12 to 17 degrees warmer in comparison to Thursday when temperatures dropped to the low to mid-40s.
As winds shift out of the northeast in the afternoon our highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds with the potential for sprinkles and a few light showers due to more of an onshore breeze.
Friday night will be cool and mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Spotty showers will be possible overnight as the breeze continues to build out of the east. Gusts to 20 mph will be possible.
Saturday will be breezy and warmer with highs around 80 degrees with the potential for a few showers. Sunday morning will be comfortably cool with lows in the upper 60s and highs will rise to the low 80s. Spotty showers can’t be ruled out on Sunday.
By Monday we’ll enjoy plenty of warm sunshine and highs continue in the low 80s ahead of a weak cold front. Tuesday will not be as warm with highs in the upper 70s. A stronger cold front arrives midweek and by Thursday our highs will be in the upper 60s.
