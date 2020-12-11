MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami New Drama sets a unique stage for “Seven Deadly Sins,” an outdoor, socially distanced, safe theatrical experience presented across seven storefronts along Miami Beach’s historic Lincoln Road.

It features Lust, Greed, Envy, Wrath, Sloth, Gluttony, and Pride.

“We developed this idea to take over seven vacant storefronts on Lincoln Road. We commissioned seven original 10-minute plays, by seven of the nation’s top playwrights to take on their interpretation of one of the seven deadly sins,” said Nicholas Richberg, the Managing Director of Miami New Drama.

Miami New Drama usually presents inside the Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road. Now audience members sit outside the storefronts with headphones on while the actors perform behind glass.

“It’s safe, it’s distanced and you move from storefront to storefront with your group. In the course of the evening, you see all seven plays. The audience gets divided into groups of 12. You meet with your guide through the whole experience which takes about two hours,” Richberg said.

This is everything to an industry that has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19.

“We are right now the largest professional theater production in the country and these actors, these technicians, the nearly 100 people working on this production are glad to be at work every day,” Richberg explained.

Like local actress Renata Eastlick who plays in the sin Envy.

“This is actually the first time that I actually get to do a live performance. I’ll be back on the stage which is such a blessing and comforting and wonderful experience,” said Eastlick.

Everything is different about this unique form of theater and for right now that’s the true beauty of it.

“Safety is our priority, especially for those of us who have felt isolated for over the past many months. This is a safe way to be out and feel the sense of community that you are used to feeling at the theater. We do it safely and we invite you to join us,” explained Richberg.

“Miami New Drama is doing something really special right now I’m really excited to be a part of it and I hope that people remember that we’re all humans together on this Earth. We’re going through this pandemic, but theater is back and live and is ready to impact the lives of people in a really beautiful way,” Eastlick said.

“Seven Deadly Sins” is on every Thursday through Sunday now through January 3rd. Tickets can be purchase online at miaminewdrama.org.