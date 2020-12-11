Comments
POLK CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A night of fun took a dangerous turn and sent four teens to the hospital.
The teens were injured Thursday night when one of them poured gasoline on a bonfire, causing it to explode.
Two boys and two girls were injured. Three of the teens were taken to Tampa General Hospital, while one was taken to Lakeland Regional Health hospital.
The extent of their injuries was not released.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the fire marshal’s office are investigating.
