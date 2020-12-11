MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward is one of two Florida counties selected for a pilot program aimed at vaccinating those who need constant care.

The plan, announced Friday afternoon, involves the Department of Health in Broward, the National Guard, and paramedics. All coming together to distribute the coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County and the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County have been selected to take part in a pilot project to provide vaccines to staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities.

A pilot program will allow vaccines to be provided to residents and staff at Broward’s 35 long-term care facilities.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday more than 179,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine will head to the state.

More than 21,000 doses of that allotment will be split between Broward and Pinellas counties.

There are more than 3,200 patients and nearly six thousand staff across those facilities.

The question now — is who wants the vaccine — and will it be enough to change things?

“We need to see what the acceptance rate is going to be to be able to understand the coverage of this initial pilot effort,” said a health official.

As for plans to do something similar in Miami-Dade or Monroe? The answer rests with Broward and Pinellas.

The pilot program will serve as a model for the rest of the statewide vaccination efforts.

The Pfizer vaccine has been found to be more than 94 percent effective in those 65 and older.

Participation is voluntary for nursing home residents and staff members.