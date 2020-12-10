MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Homestead woman is facing charges, including aggravated stalking, after authorities said she sent nude photos to a 15-year-old boy.
Homestead police said they arrested 43-year-old Darling Noa for lewd and lascivious conduct for sending ‘Harmful Material to a Juvenile.’
Detectives said Noa was sending nude and explicit photos to the boy via text messaging.
More from CBSMiami.com
‘I Don’t Understand What Happened’: 70-Year-Old Miami Beach Man Clueless As To Why Stranger Attacked Him
‘I’m Not A Hacker’: Former Florida COVID Data Scientist Rebekah Jones On Allegations Leading To Police Raid At Her Home
Report: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Buy $30M Indian Creek Lot While President Trump Prepares To Come To Florida
Noa also made several attempts to “make contact with the juvenile at his home professing her love for him,” police said.
Noa was transported to the Turner Guilford Correctional Center.
You must log in to post a comment.