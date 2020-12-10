MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – For the first time, Miami Beach has tapped an openly gay man to be their city manager, at least in the interim.

Raul Aguila, who has been the city attorney, was appointed Wednesday. Aguila will handle the city government while Miami Beach searches for a replacement for Jimmy Morales.

“Raul has been a transformational leader over the years, and I am confident his leadership and experience will serve our community well during this transitional period,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber shared.

Morales will leave his job Friday to take a position in the administration of new Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, The Miami Herald reports.

Officials said Aguila will earn more than $314,000 in base salary. The plan is for Aguila to return to his post as Miami Beach city attorney once a permanent manager is named.

Aguila’s appointment means that five of the 10 Miami Beach leaders and senior officials who sit on the City Commission dais are openly gay men.

“For the first time in (Miami Beach) history, we have an openly gay manager, city attorney and city clerk,” Aguila said in a statement. “It’s historic.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)