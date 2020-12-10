MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The cold spell across South Florida continues.

Most of Broward and Miami-Dade had temperatures in the low to mid-40s Thursday morning. It was cooler across the Keys as well with lows dipping down to the upper 50s. Some spots were 2 to 9 degrees colder in comparison to Wednesday.

Our average low is around 65 degrees.

We woke up to temperatures about 20 degrees below normal. It was colder Thursday morning due to calm winds and mostly clear skies allowing temperatures to plummet even more than Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will climb to around 70 degrees or the low 70s. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

Thursday night will not be as cold, but it will still be chilly with lows in the upper 50s.

Friday our highs will be a bit warmer with the upper 70s as our winds begin to shift out of the east.

It will be warmer this weekend as lows will be in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. A mix of sunshine and scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday ahead of our next cold front forecast to move in early next week. By Monday our highs will be in the low 70s.