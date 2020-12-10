Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Starting this weekend, Miami will begin enforcing a citywide curfew in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The curfew, which was approved Thursday by a Miami City Commission vote, will be in effect from 12 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.
It’s in line with Miami-Dade County’s existing nightly curfew order.
More from CBSMiami.com
Florida Woman Accused Of Hiding Body In Trash Can To Collect Benefits
Rapper Zoey Dollaz Hospitalized After Car Riddled With Bullets
Reward Increased To $10,000 To Find Those Responsible In Killing Of Gabriela Aldana
Miami PD will be enforcing the curfew, with violators, individuals or business establishments, potentially facing fines.
You must log in to post a comment.