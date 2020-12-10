MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested three men in South Florida accused of belonging to an international burglary ring.

One of those burglaries was caught on surveillance video.

Homeowner Javier Ferreira says thieves broke into his home last Thanksgiving and stole precious family heirlooms and expensive watches from his home.

“It’s kind of scary because I have a family and small children. So, I am glad we weren’t here,” said Ferreira.

In court on Thursday, Miami-Dade prosecutors said they cracked the international burglary ring responsible for Ferreira’s burglary and others, rounding up Dario Parra Nicolas Peira, and Ricardo Gonzalez Diaz.

They recovered jewelry and watches from a Miami home where some of the suspects were living.

Earl Lleonart, burglary victim said a year ago the same ring broke through an impact glass door in the back of his home and he is worried they will be back eventually.

Police are in touch with New Jersey authorities and say they will be talking to authorities in LA to try to link the suspects to even more burglaries in SW Miami-Dade area.