MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cars lined up early Thursday morning with trunks open and ready to receive containers of fresh food and vegetables.

It’s a food distribution but this one, organized by the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, was a little different.

“There’s food here but because of the holidays we added toys, we added challah and added some flowers,” said Elsie Scheckbonwitt.

They were on the lookout for kids and when they saw one they added age-appropriate toys to the distribution.

“I don’t have anything to buy for the kids,” said Gina Campbell.

She was there for the food and was happy to hear that toys would be added to her container.

It’s fresh food and vegetables and now something for Hanukkah that begins at sundown Thursday. Important for those receiving but also for those giving with this distribution.

“They are all really grateful and we’re grateful we’re able to give back in this way it’s been a great event,” said Scheckbonwitt.

More from CBSMiami.com

Florida Man Finds Decomposing Body In Friend’s Trash Can

South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz Calls For Investigation Into Raid Of Fired COVID-19 Analyst

Reward Increased To $10,000 To Find Those Responsible In Killing Of Teen Gabriela Aldana In West Miami-Dade

An event made possible by donations, fundraising, and a lot of volunteered time. That’s something Tammy Waldenburg said is more important now than ever.

“The only thing you can account for is where you were during these difficult times, did you step up to help people that need it,” she said.

Gratitude from those receiving to those that helped give for the holiday.