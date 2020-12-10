SARASOTA (CBSMiami/AP) — A friendly act turned into a gruesome discovery for one Florida man.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. said the unidentified man had been holding the 55-gallon trash container for a friend who promised to come back and get it later. But they never returned and after about two months, the man smelled a foul odor and opened the container. Inside were human remains that had been wrapped up.
The Herald-Tribune reported Tuesday that the sheriff’s office is working to identify the remains and how the person died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Detectives are following leads as the investigation continues, but have not named a suspect.
More from CBSMiami.com
‘I Don’t Understand What Happened’: 70-Year-Old Miami Beach Man Clueless As To Why Stranger Attacked Him
‘I’m Not A Hacker’: Former Florida COVID Data Scientist Rebekah Jones On Allegations Leading To Police Raid At Her Home
Report: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Buy $30M Indian Creek Lot While President Trump Prepares To Come To Florida
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.