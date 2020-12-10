MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has released body camera video of the raid of Rebekah Jones’s home. She is the fired COVID-19 data scientist turned whistleblower.

The FDLE body camera video shows the moment law enforcement raided Jones’s house in Tallahassee.

Jones says they pointed guns at her and her kids and that the raid was in retaliation for her claims that the state wanted her to manipulate data on the Department of Health dashboard, and that Governor Ron DeSantis’ office was upset that she refused to stay quiet.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen writes in a statement, “This video demonstrates that FDLE agents exercised extreme patience and that any risk to her or her family is a result of her actions.”

Jones, who was fired in May, says she is the architect of the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Governor DeSantis says that he was unaware that the raid was happening.

CBS4 reached out to Jones’s attorney and we have yet to hear back.