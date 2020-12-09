  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Cape Canaveral, Kennedy Space Center, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vice President Mike Pence will visit Cape Canaveral and the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday.

The vice president will first meet with members of the 45th Space Wing at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

After that meeting, he will chair the eighth meeting of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center.

This will be pence’s final meeting with the National Space Council. The last time he met with the council was in May.

