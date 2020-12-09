MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The South Miami Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspected serial burglar they say took off running during a traffic stop and then took refuge in an unoccupied residence.

Police said Damian Kelly, 24, was inside a vehicle that was stopped by police on Tuesday in South Miami when he took off running.

Authorities say Kelly was wanted for questioning in connection to several burglaries in the area, according to police.

More from CBSMiami.com

‘I Don’t Understand What Happened’: 70-Year-Old Miami Beach Man Clueless As To Why Stranger Attacked Him

‘I’m Not A Hacker’: Former Florida COVID Data Scientist Rebekah Jones On Allegations Leading To Police Raid At Her Home

Report: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Buy $30M Indian Creek Lot While President Trump Prepares To Come To Florida

Kelly was subsequently arrested after breaking into an unoccupied residence in the area. He was nabbed with the help of Miami-Dade Police K-9 units.

He was transported to the South Miami Police station where detectives interviewed him.

Kelly was arrested for two different burglaries, police said.

Police said they are investigating other burglaries he is suspected of committing.

Anyone with information who may have more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.