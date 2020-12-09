MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida broke out the sweaters and bundled up Wednesday morning as most of Broward and Miami-Dade woke up to temperatures in the low in the mid to upper 40s.

Our average low is 65 degrees this time of year.

Many areas were about 20 degrees below normal early in the morning and with the winds out of the northwest, the wind chill temperatures fell to the low to mid-40s for some spots.

This is the coldest air of the season so far and the coldest we have been since February. It even cooled down to the upper 50s and low 60s across the Keys.

We’ll enjoy bright sunshine, blue skies, dry weather, and low humidity once again. Highs will remain cool in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. The average high temperature for this time of year is 79 degrees.

There will still be a chill in the air Wednesday night as lows will tumble to the upper 40s inland and the low 50s along the coast.

Thursday afternoon our highs will start to creep up to the low 70s.

Friday morning will not be as cold, but still chilly to start with the upper 50s. Friday afternoon our highs will climb to the mid-70s as winds shift out of the east.

This weekend will be warmer with lows closer to normal in the low to mid-60s. Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and showers. Another cold front is forecast to move in early next week.