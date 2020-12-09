  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Fire Rescue, Miami House Fire, Miami News

IAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami family was forced out of their home after trying to stay warm from the cold.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Miami Fire Rescue sent firefighters to 21 NW 32nd Avenue after receiving a call about a house fire.

Fire crews arrived to find light smoke coming from several windows and doors as the home’s residents were evacuating.

According to the homeowner, a family member turned on the air conditioner’s heater and within minutes, the house began to fill with smoke.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging device to find a significant amount of heat just above the air duct. A small fire was found and quickly put out.

No one was hurt and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

