IAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami family was forced out of their home after trying to stay warm from the cold.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Miami Fire Rescue sent firefighters to 21 NW 32nd Avenue after receiving a call about a house fire.
Fire crews arrived to find light smoke coming from several windows and doors as the home’s residents were evacuating.
According to the homeowner, a family member turned on the air conditioner’s heater and within minutes, the house began to fill with smoke.
Firefighters used a thermal imaging device to find a significant amount of heat just above the air duct. A small fire was found and quickly put out.
No one was hurt and the Red Cross is assisting the family.
