FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Travelers catching a flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport can now get a test for COVID-19.

The Broward Aviation Department, in partnership with Nomi Health and Spirit Airlines, now has a test site in the pre-security area of Terminal 3 on the lower level near the baggage claim.

Proof of travel to or from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International on any airline is required for testing. Passengers will need to show proof of a valid airline ticket, boarding pass, or confirmed (paid) flight itinerary.

Tests will be offered by appointment only, walk-ups may be accepted if no appointments are waiting.

They cost $74 for the rapid antigen test and $106 for the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. Rapid antigen test results come in about 30 minutes. For PCR tests, results come the next day done before 4 p.m., tests after 4 p.m. will have results within 48 hours.

While the rapid antigen test is quick, the PCR test is considered more accurate.

Passengers will be provided with information if they want to seek reimbursement from their insurance company.

To schedule an appointment, visit Nomi Health weblink.

Tests will be administered from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

