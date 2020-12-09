MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Health experts in the United Kingdom are warning people with a “significant history of allergic reactions” to avoid the Pfizer COVID vaccine. That said, the FDA is reiterating that it’s effective no matter your age, race or weight.

According to the FDA, the Pfizer COVID vaccine is 95% effective after two doses, with its effectiveness beginning to work ten days after the first dose.

Frontline workers in South Florida are getting ready for another way to fight against COVID-19.

“With the FDA approval of the vaccine, that we should receive sometime early next week,” said Venessa Goodnow, Jackson Health’s chief pharmacy officer.

Goodnow said her hospital network is one of two in South Florida set to receive the Pfizer vaccine, with Memorial Regional in Broward County being the other.

The frontline employees in those two hospitals aren’t the only ones who will get the two shots.

“We will be maintaining custody of our vaccine and bringing it to the other health care systems across the county,” Goodnow said. “So, we are making sure we are working in partnership with them.”

Jackson Health is still waiting on final word from the state on the number of doses.

On Thursday, the FDA plans to decide whether to give the Pfizer vaccine the green light for emergency use.

It has already been approved in Canada and the United Kingdom.

“I’m very excited about the results,” said Dr. James Hildreth, who is on the FDA Vaccine Advisory Board.

After two health care workers experienced allergic reactions, the UK warned those with a history of allergic reactions should not get the vaccine.

“Only rarely did they see an allergic reaction. This is not a major concern,” Dr. Hildreth said.

In a statement to CBS4 News, Pfizer said it supports the UK’s investigation into the two cases.

However, it assures the vaccine is safe after it enrolled 44,000 people in its phase 3 clinical trial that currently has not shown any major safety concerns.

“We expect that in the second quarter of next year, we will have enough vaccine for all Americans that want it,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

As for Goodnow, she said having health care workers get the vaccine first will help patients and hospital coworkers who may still have questions.

“For the 1A, the first group to get vaccinated, it’ll be health care workers, there’s no other group that understands why this is so important than the health care workers,” Goodnow said.