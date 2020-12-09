Comments
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The dreaded holiday shipping deadlines are looming.
If you want your packages to arrive in time for Christmas, the deadline for ground shipping is Dec. 15 for Ups, FedEx, and USPS.
You have until Dec. 19 to ship via priority mail through the postal service.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
‘I Don’t Understand What Happened’: 70-Year-Old Clueless As To Why Stranger Attacked Him
‘Former Florida COVID Data Scientist Discusses Allegations Leading To Police Raid At Her Home
Report: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Buy $30M Indian Creek Lot
And you can ship as late as Dec. 22 for UPS and FedEx second day air.
The final day is Dec. 23 for UPS next day air and FedEx priority overnight.
You must log in to post a comment.