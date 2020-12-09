MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 9,592 new coronavirus infections and 89 additional deaths in the state.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,083,362.

Total deaths increased to 19,716.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 8.64%, as did the 14-day positivity rate which is now 7.84%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,128 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 4 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,930,

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 249,043.

The single-day positivity rate decreased slightly to 7.69% while the 14-day positivity rate is increased slightly to 8.64%.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

‘I Don’t Understand What Happened’: 70-Year-Old Miami Beach Man Clueless As To Why Stranger Attacked Him

‘I’m Not A Hacker’: Former Florida COVID Data Scientist Rebekah Jones On Allegations Leading To Police Raid At Her Home

Report: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Buy $30M Indian Creek Lot While President Trump Prepares To Come To Florida

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,014 new cases and 9 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,720.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 116,428 cases.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 7.74% while the 14-day positivity rate also increased slightly to 7.44%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 22 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,663 cases and 28 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate decreased to 6.28%, and the 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 9.14%.