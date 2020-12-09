FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – For the first time since 1988, Richard DeLisi is out of this prison and a free man.
Delisi, once known as the longest-serving inmate for a non-violent marijuana crime, was released from the Palm Beach Correctional Facility on Tuesday.
“It’s really an amazing feeling, but I knew it was a long time coming,” said Delisi who was feed after 31 years in prison.
In 1989, a Polk County judge sentenced Delisi to 90 years in prison for trying to smuggle 100 pounds of marijuana into Florida from Colombia.
The non-profit The Last Prisoner Project helped to get him released. The group works with attorneys to get nonviolent criminals with cannabis charges released from jail and from prison.
“I feel really strongly that anybody who has been incarcerated or is currently incarcerated that they’re actually victims of unjust laws,” said Mary Bailey, Director of The Last Prisoner Project.
Delisi isn’t sure where he’s going to end up yet but will be live for now with his family in Broward.
