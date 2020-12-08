MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The holidays are here and that means eating a whole bunch of sweet Christmas treats.

Career website Zippia used Google Trends to determine what’s the favorite Christmas treat in each state.

They examined more than 40 Christmas classics including candy, peppermint-flavored treats and all the cakes.

In Florida, the favorite is cheesecake. The Sunshine state is among 9 states that chow down on cheesecake during the winter holidays.

20 states dig cakes, while 12 want candy, and 10 know cookies are what’s up.

“Vegan Christmas Cookies” topped the search list in Missouri.

In general, according to Zippia, most of the search volume in the country is for fudge, peppermint bark, cheesecake, and gingerbread.

Check out the map below to see what other treats are enjoyed around Christmas in each state: