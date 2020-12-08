MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian in Hialeah Gardens.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at NW 98 Street and W Okeechobee Road.
Police said a man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car.
The driver of that car stopped to help when police said a black SUV hit the pedestrian again. That SUV did not stop.
The pedestrian died on the scene.
If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
