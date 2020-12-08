MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a chilly start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid-50s in Broward and Miami-Dade.
It was cool across the Keys too with temperatures in the 60s.
Many areas were 12 to 19 degrees cooler in comparison to Monday.
It will remain cool and breezy throughout the day. Despite bright sunshine, our highs will only climb to the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Tuesday will be even colder with most of Broward and Miami-Dade falling to the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday afternoon highs will remain cool in the upper 60s.
Late week we will still wake up with chilly lows in the 50s. Our highs will begin to creep up to the low to mid-70s on Thursday and Friday. By this weekend we’ll see more seasonable weather with lows in the upper 60s and highs closer to 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
