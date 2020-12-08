MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As the holiday season approaches amid rising concern over the rising number of coronavirus cases, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has launched the “We Can, We Will” campaign aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

While still recovering from the coronavirus herself, Cava was joined by city mayors, business leaders, school officials, and health experts in a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon to promote safety, social distancing, and mask wearing.

“While we can’t collect fines at this time, we can issue civil citations, and we can collect the fines later,” said Mayor Levine Cava. “We are focusing on getting people to do the right thing, but that is coupled with enforcement of our masks.”

A key component of this campaign is to ensure residents have the resources they need to stay safe. That is why Miami-Dade Police have now started handing out masks.

In addition, she said he goal is to celebrate residents and business that are doing the right thing.

“We will motivate our community to enjoy our beautiful parks and our outdoor spaces during the holidays,” Levine Cava said.

The campaign is designed to promote positive behaviors by sharing positive messages about how we can protect each other during the pandemic, and to share stories of residents and business going above and beyond to protect each other.

The mayor stressed the importance of following CDC guidelines, at family gatherings and holiday festivities.

Miami-Dade County added another 1,851 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 246,915 cases and 3,926 deaths.