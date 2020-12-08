MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of people lined in the cold up early Tuesday morning at the Little Haiti Soccer Park for free Publix gift cards each worth $250.

Those hoping to receive a card must live in the city of Miami and have to fill out a form verifying they have been impacted by the pandemic.

The city said those wanting a card should have their application printed and signed before they arrive to reduce their wait time.

Click Here for the application.

The distribution is on a first-come, first-serve basis and while supplies last.

More from CBSMiami.com

Study: Fort Lauderdale Is Least Safe City In America

Sun Sentinel Investigation: Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Ordered Public Health Officials Not To Discuss The COVID-19 Virus With The Public’

‘He Sent The Gestapo’: Florida’s COVID-19 Dashboard Creator Rebekah Jones On Gun-Wielding State Agents Raiding Her Home

The demand and need for food amid the coronavirus pandemic has stretched across South Florida.

Last Friday, more than 200 Publix gift cards were handed out in Miami. The previous Tuesday in Coconut Grove, there were more people than there were Publix gift cards. Many people were turned away after waiting hours when supplies ran out at Regatta Park.

“It’s sad to see how much need there is,” said Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday. “To see that the need is so much more than our ability to give.”

In an October release, ‘Feeding America’ said the number of food insecure Americans in 2020 could rise to 50 million people.

Funding for the Publix gift cards handed out by the City of Miami comes from the CARES Act. Click Here to find out about future card distributions.