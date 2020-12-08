MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A local group has come up with a creative way to get people shopping and dining in Wynwood just in time for the holidays.

All two-legged and four-legged traffic is welcome for the first annual “WINwood Scavenger Hunt.”

“It’s great to have some foot traffic in the area,” said Jeff Grosser with BUYA Izakaya + Yakitori restaurant, one of the 16 participating businesses.

So how does it work?

Scavenger hunt creator Jeff Gutchess with AXS LAW group said it’s easy. Just register HERE and see the official “WINwood” riddles. There are 16 clues that lead you to 16 locations but you only have to go to 10 of those spots.

“Once you solve the riddle, you go to the business, take a photo, and it has to be an artsy entertaining photo, and you solve that riddle and move on to the next one,” said Gutchess.

Participants can only upload their images to Instagram from December 11th through the 13th.

“So with the COVID and shutdowns, a lot of people are suffering so we thought of the scavenger hunt to get the people to go to these businesses again,” said Gutchess.

Those taking part can participate individually or as a team.

And what’s in it for those participating? Whoever has the most correct and creative answers, such as dressing up in costume or using unique props, will win a grand prize of $1,000 in gift cards to various restaurants, spas, shops, and more in Wynwood, of course.

The winner needs to be at least 18-years-old to claim the prize.