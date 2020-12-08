MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 7,985 new coronavirus infections and 98 additional deaths in the state.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,073,770.

Total deaths increased to 19,627.

The single-day positivity rate increased slightly to 7.92%, as did the 14-day positivity rate which is now 7.72%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,851 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths decreased by 8, bringing the total to 3,926,

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 246,915.

The single-day positivity rate decreased slightly to 7.88% while the 14-day positivity rate is increased slightly to 8.60%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 988 new cases and no additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,711.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 115,414 cases.

The single-day positivity rate decreased to 6.97%, while the 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 7.31%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 37 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,641 cases and 28 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 13.79%, and the 14-day positivity rate also increased to 9.53%.