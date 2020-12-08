MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An airplane with a very special meaning landed at Miami International Airport Tuesday morning.
American Airlines partnered with “Stand Up To Cancer” and wrapped one of its planes with the names of family members impacted by cancer.
The Airbus A321 features more than 22,000 names of cancer survivors, patients and those who have lost loved ones to cancer.
The plane is touring four airports, with MIA being its first stop.
Names were submitted last year. Each submission came with a $25 donation, raising more than $825,000 for cancer research.
