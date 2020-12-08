  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:American Airlines, Local TV, Miami News, Stand Up To Cancer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An airplane with a very special meaning landed at Miami International Airport Tuesday morning.

American Airlines partnered with “Stand Up To Cancer” and wrapped one of its planes with the names of family members impacted by cancer.

The Airbus A321 features more than 22,000 names of cancer survivors, patients and those who have lost loved ones to cancer.

Some of the names on the plane. (CBS4)

More from CBSMiami.com
State’s COVID Dashboard Creator Says Gun-Wielding State Agents Raided Her Home
Sun Sentinel Investigation: Gov. Ron DeSantis Has Mislead Public On Pandemic Since Day 1
Study: Fort Lauderdale Is Least Safe City In America

The plane is touring four airports, with MIA being its first stop.

The names are written on the black up arrow. (CBS4)

Names were submitted last year. Each submission came with a $25 donation, raising more than $825,000 for cancer research.

CBSMiami.com Team

Comments