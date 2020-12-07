MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People were forced out of their homes Sunday night when a fire erupted in a Wynwood apartment building.
Miami Fire Rescue said when firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a unit on the second floor of the building on NW 21st Terrace.
They were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes, all of the residents of the building got out safely.
“I walked out there and I looked up and I saw this smoke coming out this window, not out the front door. It was just this big black smoke. It was something else man. And so they started evacuating everyone. They went door to door, knocking on everybody’s door to get them out of there,” said one man.
The fire department said nine apartments surrounding the one where the fire originated had significant water and smoke damage. The Red Cross is helping the residents of those units.
The resident of the unit where the fire started was not home at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
