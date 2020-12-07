MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in a double homicide in Opa-Locka.

According to police, three men were found tied up, beaten and shot in the backyard of an abandoned home at 1801 Rutland Street on Saturday, December 5.

When Opa-Locka police arrived on scene, two of the men were dead. They have been identified as 26-year-old Johan Gonzalez Quesada and 50-year-old Osmar Oliva.

A third victim was airlifted to a local trauma unit.

No other details have been made available but if you know anything, you may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 for providing a tip that leads to an arrest.

Call Miami-Dade Police Homicide Detective C. Santos at (305) 471-2400, or contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. All calls are kept strictly anonymous.

You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”