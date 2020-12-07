MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dog stolen from a homeless man has been returned.
Last Tuesday, a five-year-old chihuahua named Skyp Dim was taken from 71-year-old Pedro Carrion, who has been a fixture by a Burger King restaurant just north of the Palmetto Expressway on 67 Avenue for years. He camps out there with his few belongings and he always had his service dog by his side.
He said he left Skyp Dim on a leash by the Burger King as he went across the street to a McDonald’s restaurant just after 7 a.m. He said someone in a white SUV stole his dog and he was not able to stop him. The thief left Skyp Dim’s leash behind.
Since then, Carrion had been distraught.
“My dog is my son, my family, my son, understand,” said Carrion. “I love him more than myself. I love my dog so much. He is my life. I have no family, no children. My dog is my medicine. He means so much.”
According to Yami, a friend of Carrion, the dog was dropped off Saturday night and Carrion and Skyp Dim have been reunited.
