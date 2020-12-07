MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) — The Monroe County Medical Examiner is studying what appears to be human remains found in a wooded area near the south end of the Boca Chica Bridge in Key West.
The remains were found by a passerby on Sunday afternoon who was walking his dog at approximately Mile Marker 5.5.
Deputy Antonio Guieb responded and found more bones, all of which appeared to be human, in a campsite.
The bones were handed over to the Medical Examiner.
The investigation remains ongoing.
