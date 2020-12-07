Comments
UPDATE: Miami PD reports M’nikoe was found safe. Thank you for spreading the word to locate him!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 9-year-old M’nikoe Plaza.
M’nikoe was last seen in the area of 485 NW 71 Street.
He was wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts with grey leggings underneath, blue socks and maroon sandals.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.
