MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet and messy Monday morning across South Florida as scattered showers and storms produced some heavy downpours in spots.
Temperatures were in the low to mid-60s in Broward and Miami-Dade. It was mild across the Keys with upper 70s.
A cold front is moving through and plenty of moisture will keep us unsettled throughout the day. Although the bulk of the activity is moving offshore and over the Atlantic waters now, we still have the potential for more rain throughout the day.
Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 70s. Once the front clears, our lows will fall to the low 50s overnight.
It will be a chilly start Tuesday morning and highs will only be in the upper 60s. Wednesday morning will be even colder with lows in the low to mid-40s. Highs will remain in the upper 60s.
Late week lows will be in the 50s and highs will be in the mid-70s. Warmer this weekend with highs in the low 80s.
