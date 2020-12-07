MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of one Miami neighborhood are upset after a man was shot and killed there overnight.

It happened Monday, around 12:30 a.m., in front of a home at NW 43rd Avenue and 14th Street in the Graceland Heights neighborhood.

One resident said she heard at least six gunshots.

“First of all, very sad during the holidays. His parents, what’s happening, did somebody just drive by, is it someone from the home. I am actually shaking. I live two blocks away. It’s very concerning,” said Kathia Camacho.

Camacho was horrified that such a thing could happen in her neighborhood.

“I understand that it was a 35-year-old man that was found shot in the middle of the street,” she said. “I’m just concerned because my husband is flying out of town tomorrow and I’m going to be alone for a week. It’s a shame what’s happening because this has always been a good neighborhood.”

Dan Goodrich, who lives in the neighborhood, said nothing like this has ever happened there before.

“I’ve been living here all my life, basically, off and on and I haven’t heard of anything happening like this since I’ve been here. It’s very concerning,” he said.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).