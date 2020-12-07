FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) — A man who fell from a dinner cruise ship on the state’s Gulf Coast has not been found.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that Joel Henderson, 37, was not wearing a lifejacket when he fell from the Capt. J.P. boat late Friday.
The company J.C. Cruises says Capt J.P. is a 475-passenger paddlewheel boat that tours the scenic Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers.
Coast Guard crews searched for more than 11 hours in the waters before suspending the search. They received help from agencies such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Fort Myers Beach Police, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
