MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On a gloomy Monday morning, some Miami-Dade residents woke up early and waited in line for hours for food.

It was a scene that has played out too many times since the start of the pandemic.

“We got here at six o’clock this morning,” said Esther Brown as she waited patiently.

Brown said she lives off a fixed income and was first in line hoping to get help for her grandkids.

“Pampers, toothbrush, toothpaste, food, whatever God lays on their hearts to give us,” she said.

“The area is in need and we want to be able to support in whatever way we can,” said Claudia McLean.

McLean is the executive director of Joshua’s Heart Foundation, the group behind Monday’s drive-by grocery give-away at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, off Southwest 220th Street in Goulds.

“Today we’re expecting to support 600 families. We have enough for a thousand, but we can give to 600 at least,” said McLean.

The need for food has grown across South Florida throughout the pandemic. Last week, hundreds lined up for $250 Publix gift cards in Miami and many were turned away when supplies ran out.

Thanks to dollars from Miami-Dade County and the CARES Act, families at the Goulds distribution will drive away with enough food for a family of four to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the week.

“The need is great and if someone is in need, we want to be able to help them. No one should be hungry,” said McLean.

Joshua’s Heart will have three more grocery distributions this month. Every Monday until December 28th at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.