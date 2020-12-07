MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Each year for the holidays, CBS4’s community outreach program, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, pairs families-in-need with those willing to give. They have been doing it for 28 years and this year is no different.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors, is once again busy with its annual Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays program whose success wouldn’t be possible without support from the community.

Because of you, last year’s Adopt A Family 4 the Holidays Program served thousands of members of our community, a total of $303,190 was raised in goods and services to help families in need.

There is still time to give. The deadline to get all the Families adopted is Dec. 16th.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors works with non-profit partners to screen the families which are submitted by social workers from each agency.

As a registered adopter you can browse family profiles and select a family based on location, non-profit provider, or number of family members. Best of all, you get to meet the family you are helping and help share the joy of the Holidays, socially distant of course.

We wanted to address any concerns you might have this year. We, along with our non-profit partners, all agree that gift exchanges can still go on as long as everyone stays safe. However, that means no parties this year. Bringing the gifts to the family is still OK, but please avoid large gatherings for long periods of time. Don’t forget to wash your hands and wear your mask and Santa hat.

The only thing we want you to spread this year is joy!

Other Ways To Give

If adopting a family one-on-one is not for you, there are other ways to give.

Gift card donations help large families, and those not able to have a one-on-one experience. Through our Operation Elf gift card program, Neighbors provides a $25 Publix gift card for each family member, as well as a $25 gift card to a retailer for each child under 18.

Although human kindness is our greatest asset, Neighbors 4 Neighbors depends on monetary donations to purchase gift cards and provide emergency assistance. Your financial contribution, in any amount, enables the non-profit organization to continue providing hope and a hand up to those in need this holiday season.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors is a 501©3 nonprofit organization and contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law.

Just dial **GIVE (star, star, GIVE) on your mobile device.

Click here to make a secure credit card donation.

You may also mail a check to: