MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the coronavirus keeps spreading, testing remains a key tool in trying to least slow the spread. But even as hundreds wait in long lines several hours for a test each day, there could be easier options.

Hard Rock Stadium, one of the mega testing sites, tweeted at around 4 p.m. Monday it had reached full capacity. As a result, the testing site was forced to close it gates.

The testing site has been doing over 3,000 tests per day.

“On Monday, at the Hard Rock test site, over 3,400 people were tested. At the Miami Beach Convention Center, over 1,600 people were tested,” said Mike Jachles, the public information officer for state-run testing sites. “Also, the Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale is closed on Sundays and Mondays, so we are anticipating a big turnout on Tuesday.”

Medical experts have mentioned cases of the virus are soon expected to spike as a result of gatherings held for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jachles said they expect a greater demand for tests.

“At Marlins Park, Miami Beach Convention center, it is urged that you preregister to save time. So there are different portals, including the Florida CURE, Inc, where you can go ahead and preregister,” he said. “At the Hard Rock test site, it will give you a time slot but we are not taking appointments.”

At the Hard Rock and the Miami Beach Convention Center, appointments are not accepted.

“This way we can process more people. However, the downside is sometimes there may be a wait. the tests that are being offered is the rapid or antigen test, with the same day results. And also the pcr or molecular test.”

If you are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to someone who contracted the virus, you are urged to get tested.

Medical experts say the PCR test does take a couple of days to obtain your results. However, it is a more definative test.

Now, if you want to make an appointment and not wait in line, you can also schedule your COVID test at an independently-owned site.

While some are free, others do require you to pay. Insurances are accepted at many of these sites.

Some of these testing sites in Broward County include CareSpot Urgent Care, Vista View Park and MinuteClinic.

In Miami-Dade County, Speedy Sticks and the Manuel Artime Theater in Little Havana also offer COVID tests.

“They came to the car with the COVID kit and it was a simple procedure where I did the test myself,” said Pembroke Pines resident Juan Rojas, who got tested at Skin and Care Associates in Weston. “And then they shipped it out and I was done.”

Rojas had an appointment.

“I came here because I didn’t want to wait like three hours like I had before at the Hard Rock,” he said. “This took about 15 minutes for the entire wait and appointment. I highly recommend for others to do so as well.”

For more COVID testing site information, click here.