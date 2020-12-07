MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 7,711 new coronavirus infections and 106 additional deaths in the state.

The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,065,785.

Total deaths increased to 19,529.

The single-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 7.64% while the 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 7.69%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,014 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose by 21 to reach 3,934.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 245,064.

The single-day positivity rate decreased slightly to 8.50% while the 14-day positivity rate is increased slightly to 8.59%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 792 new cases and deaths rose by 10 to reach 1,711.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 114,426 cases.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 7.68%, as did the 14-day positivity rate which is now 7.30%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 35 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 3,604 cases and 28 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 12.11%, and the 14-day positivity rate also increased to 9.04%.