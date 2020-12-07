Comments
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The Coral Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 10-year-old James Gerun.
James was last seen in the 7600 block of Parkview Way.
He was wearing tan pants and a yellow Imagine Charter School shirt.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Coral Springs PD at (954) 344-1800.
