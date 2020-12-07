  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mayor of Coral Gables has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli found out about his diagnosis during regular testing and is asymptomatic, according to spokeswoman Martha Pantin.

Valdes-Fauli is reportedly is feeling well and working from home. He plans to participate in Tuesday’s City Commission meeting via Zoom.

