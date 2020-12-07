Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mayor of Coral Gables has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli found out about his diagnosis during regular testing and is asymptomatic, according to spokeswoman Martha Pantin.
Valdes-Fauli is reportedly is feeling well and working from home. He plans to participate in Tuesday’s City Commission meeting via Zoom.
More from CBSMiami.com
Sun Sentinel Investigation: Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Ordered Public Health Officials Not To Discuss The COVID-19 Virus With The Public’
‘We Must Take This Extremely Seriously’: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Worried About COVID Overwhelming Hospitals
Amber Alert Canceled After 2-Year-Old Stella Turley Found Safe
You must log in to post a comment.